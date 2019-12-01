 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Drag Reducing Agent Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry by Size, Manufactures, Types and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 1, 2019

Drag Reducing Agent

Global “Drag Reducing Agent Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Drag Reducing Agent Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13997167

About of Drag Reducing Agent:

Drag reducers, also known as drag reducing agents (DRA) and flow improvers, are any material that reduces frictional pressure loss during fluid flow in a conduit or pipeline. Pressure loss reduction is achieved by reducing the level of turbulent motion in the flow. Using DRA allows increased flow using the same amount of energy or decreased pressure drop for the same flow rate of fluid in pipelines.

Drag Reducing Agent Market Manufactures: 

  • iquidPower Specialty Products
  • Flowchem
  • Baker Hughes
  • Innospec
  • Oil Flux Americas
  • NuGenTec
  • Sino Oil King Shine Chemical
  • DESHI
  • Qflo
  • Superchem Technology
  • The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical
  • CNPC

  • Major Classification:

  • High Viscosity Glue
  • Low Viscosity Glue
  • Rubber Latex

    Major Applications:

  • Oil & Gas Industry
  • Chemical Transportation

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13997167   

    Scope of Report:

  • The technical barrier of drag reducing agent is high, and dominated by certain companies, such as LSPI, Baker Hughes, Flowchem, Innospec, Oil Flux Americas, NuGenTec and son on. Production of drag reducing agent mainly distributes in USA and China.
  • As for consumption, the largest consumption volume comes from the North America region. In 2017, the region consumed about 40.75% drag reducing agent globally. USA plays a key role in the regions. The second largest consumer is MEA, with 27 K MT being consumed in the same year.
  • The worldwide market for Drag Reducing Agent is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.1% over the next five years, will reach 1480 million US$ in 2024, from 920 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Drag Reducing Agent in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Drag Reducing Agent product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Drag Reducing Agent, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Drag Reducing Agent in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Drag Reducing Agent competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Drag Reducing Agent breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Drag Reducing Agent market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Drag Reducing Agent sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 117

    Purchase This Report (Price 3480 USD for single user license): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13997167  

    TOC of Global Drag Reducing Agent Market

    1 Drag Reducing Agent Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Drag Reducing Agent by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Drag Reducing Agent Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Drag Reducing Agent Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Drag Reducing Agent Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Drag Reducing Agent Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Drag Reducing Agent Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Drag Reducing Agent Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Drag Reducing Agent Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Drag Reducing Agent Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Global Hand Hygiene Market 2019-2025: Sales Volume by Market Size, Price, Operating Cost, Operating Profits, Revenue, and Profit Margin of Market

    Lymphedema Treatment Market 2019 Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2025

    VHF Antenna Market 2019-2024 by Size, Manufactures Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

    Dual Clutch Transmission Fluid Market 2019 by Top Countries Data: Industry Analysis by Regions, Size, Revenue, Share, Development, Tendencies and Forecast to 2024

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.