Global Drag Reducing Agent Market Forecast to 2024- Top Companies, Growth Rate, Market Dynamics are Examined in New Research Report

The report shows positive growth in “Drag Reducing Agent Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Drag Reducing Agent industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Drag Reducing Agent Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13997167

Drag reducers, also known as drag reducing agents (DRA) and flow improvers, are any material that reduces frictional pressure loss during fluid flow in a conduit or pipeline. Pressure loss reduction is achieved by reducing the level of turbulent motion in the flow. Using DRA allows increased flow using the same amount of energy or decreased pressure drop for the same flow rate of fluid in pipelines.

Some top manufacturers in Drag Reducing Agent Market: –

LiquidPower Specialty Products

Flowchem

Baker Hughes

Innospec

Oil Flux Americas and many more Scope of the Report:

The technical barrier of drag reducing agent is high, and dominated by certain companies, such as LSPI, Baker Hughes, Flowchem, Innospec, Oil Flux Americas, NuGenTec and son on. Production of drag reducing agent mainly distributes in USA and China.

As for consumption, the largest consumption volume comes from the North America region. In 2017, the region consumed about 40.75% drag reducing agent globally. USA plays a key role in the regions. The second largest consumer is MEA, with 27 K MT being consumed in the same year.

The worldwide market for Drag Reducing Agent is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.1% over the next five years, will reach 1480 million US$ in 2024, from 920 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.

This report focuses on the Drag Reducing Agent in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Type, covers:

High Viscosity Glue

Low Viscosity Glue

Rubber Latex Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Oil & Gas Industry