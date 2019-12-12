Global Drainage Projects /Works Market 2020 Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application, Driver, Existing Trends and Forecasts 2023

This report studies the Drainage Projects/Works market in Singapore, the market mainly covers Sanitation, Flood/Stormwater Management, Water Catchment and Industrial Wastewater Treatment.

The drainage projects mainly include sanitation, flood/stormwater management, water Catchment and industrial wastewater treatment project. In 2016, the flood/stormwater management segment occupied the largest market share of 44.25%, with sanitation segment occupied 33.54% of the market.

The drainage projects industry market is low concentrated as the technology of drainage projects is relatively matures. And some enterprises, like Koh Brothers, Koon and Ley Choon etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their drainage projects and related services. Nowadays, more and more competitors from other Asia countries are trying to seize the Singapore drainage projects market and some of them are performing well than the local companies.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Koh Brothers

Koon

Ley Choon

Shanghai tunnel engineering co (singapore) pte ltd

OKP

Chan & Chan Engineering Pte Ltd

Shingda Group

ZÃ¼BLIN

Sam Lain Equipment Services Pte Ltd

Chye Joo Construction Pte Ltd

Nishimatsu

Samwoh

Hock Lian Seng Drainage Projects /Works Market by Types

Type I

Type II Drainage Projects /Works Market by Applications

Sanitation

Flood/Stormwater Management

Water Catchment