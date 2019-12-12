 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Drainage Projects /Works Market 2020 Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application, Driver, Existing Trends and Forecasts 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Drainage Projects /Works

This report studies the Drainage Projects/Works market in Singapore, the market mainly covers Sanitation, Flood/Stormwater Management, Water Catchment and Industrial Wastewater Treatment.
The drainage projects mainly include sanitation, flood/stormwater management, water Catchment and industrial wastewater treatment project. In 2016, the flood/stormwater management segment occupied the largest market share of 44.25%, with sanitation segment occupied 33.54% of the market.
The drainage projects industry market is low concentrated as the technology of drainage projects is relatively matures. And some enterprises, like Koh Brothers, Koon and Ley Choon etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their drainage projects and related services. Nowadays, more and more competitors from other Asia countries are trying to seize the Singapore drainage projects market and some of them are performing well than the local companies.

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Drainage Projects /Works Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Drainage Projects /Works Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Koh Brothers

  • Koon
  • Ley Choon
  • Shanghai tunnel engineering co (singapore) pte ltd
  • OKP
  • Chan & Chan Engineering Pte Ltd
  • Shingda Group
  • ZÃ¼BLIN
  • Sam Lain Equipment Services Pte Ltd
  • Chye Joo Construction Pte Ltd
  • Nishimatsu
  • Samwoh
  • Hock Lian Seng

    Drainage Projects /Works Market by Types

  • Type I
  • Type II

    Drainage Projects /Works Market by Applications

  • Sanitation
  • Flood/Stormwater Management
  • Water Catchment
  • Industrial Wastewater Treatment

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Research objectives

    To study and analyze the global Drainage Projects /Works consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

    To understand the structure of Drainage Projects /Works market by identifying its various subsegments.

    Focuses on the key global Drainage Projects /Works manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

    To analyze the Drainage Projects /Works with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

    To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

    To project the consumption of Drainage Projects /Works submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

    To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

