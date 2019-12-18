 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Dried Vegetables Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2026

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Dried Vegetables

Dried Vegetables Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

This report studies the products included in the new survey are vegetables that are dried in whole, cut, sliced, broken or powdered form. Those studied are dried mainly through artificial dehydration processes (such as hot-air-dried or freeze-dried), rather than being sun- or field-dried.
The Dried Vegetables market is very fragmented; the revenue of top twenty manufacturers only accounts about 12% of the total revenue. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.
Olam is the largest sales manufacturer, its sales revenue of global market exceeds 4.41% in 2016.The next is Sensient and Jain Irrigation Systems.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Olam

  • Sensient
  • Jain Irrigation Systems
  • Eurocebollas
  • Silva International
  • Jaworski
  • Dingneng
  • Feida
  • Rosun Dehydration
  • Dingfang
  • Steinicke
  • Natural Dehydrated Vegetables
  • Mercer Foods
  • Kanghua
  • Zhongli
  • Fuqiang
  • Maharaja Dehydration
  • Garlico Industries
  • BCFoods
  • Richfield

    Dried Vegetables Market by Types

  • Freeze Dried Vegetables
  • Air Dried Vegetables

    Dried Vegetables Market by Applications

  • Snacks
  • Ingredients

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Dried Vegetables Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Dried Vegetables Segment by Type

    2.3 Dried Vegetables Consumption by Type

    2.4 Dried Vegetables Segment by Application

    2.5 Dried Vegetables Consumption by Application

    3 Global Dried Vegetables by Players

    3.1 Global Dried Vegetables Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Dried Vegetables Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Dried Vegetables Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Dried Vegetables by Regions

    4.1 Dried Vegetables by Regions

    4.2 Americas Dried Vegetables Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Dried Vegetables Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Dried Vegetables Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Dried Vegetables Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Dried Vegetables Distributors

    10.3 Dried Vegetables Customer

    11 Global Dried Vegetables Market Forecast

    11.1 Global Dried Vegetables Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global Dried Vegetables Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global Dried Vegetables Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global Dried Vegetables Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 Dried Vegetables Product Offered

    12.3 Dried Vegetables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

    No. of pages: 166

