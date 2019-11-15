 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Dried Vegetables Market Size 2019-2024: Trends, Segmentations, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Dried Vegetables

Global “Dried Vegetables Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Dried Vegetables in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Dried Vegetables Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • lam
  • Sensient
  • Jain Irrigation Systems
  • Eurocebollas
  • Silva International
  • Jaworski
  • Dingneng
  • Feida
  • Rosun Dehydration
  • Dingfang
  • Steinicke
  • Natural Dehydrated Vegetables
  • Mercer Foods
  • Kanghua
  • Zhongli
  • Fuqiang
  • Maharaja Dehydration
  • Garlico Industries
  • BCFoods
  • Richfield

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Dried Vegetables industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Dried Vegetables Market Types:

  • Freeze Dried Vegetables
  • Air Dried Vegetables

    Dried Vegetables Market Applications:

  • Snacks
  • Ingredients

    Finally, the Dried Vegetables market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Dried Vegetables market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • This report studies the products included in the new survey are vegetables that are dried in whole, cut, sliced, broken or powdered form. Those studied are dried mainly through artificial dehydration processes (such as hot-air-dried or freeze-dried), rather than being sun- or field-dried.
  • The Dried Vegetables market is very fragmented; the revenue of top twenty manufacturers only accounts about 12% of the total revenue. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.
  • Olam is the largest sales manufacturer, its sales revenue of global market exceeds 4.41% in 2016.The next is Sensient and Jain Irrigation Systems.
  • The worldwide market for Dried Vegetables is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.3% over the next five years, will reach 16000 million US$ in 2024, from 8210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Dried Vegetables in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 135

    1 Dried Vegetables Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Dried Vegetables by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Dried Vegetables Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Dried Vegetables Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Dried Vegetables Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Dried Vegetables Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Dried Vegetables Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Dried Vegetables Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Dried Vegetables Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Dried Vegetables Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

