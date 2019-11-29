Global Dripline Market 2020: Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2026!!

Summary

Dripline is a form of irrigation that saves water and fertilizer by allowing water to drip slowly to the roots of many different plants, either onto the soil surface or directly onto the root zone, through a network of valves, pipes, tubing, and emitters. It is done through narrow tubes that deliver water directly to the base of the plant. It is chosen instead of surface irrigation for various reasons, often including concern about minimizing evaporation.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

NaanDanJain Irrigation

Toro

Rain Bird

Dayu Water Group Co., Ltd

Rivulis Irrigation

Netafim Dripline Market Segmentation Market by Application

Farms

Commercial Greenhouses

Residential Gardeners

Others

Market by Type

PC Dripline

Non-PC Dripline By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]