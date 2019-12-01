Global Drugs for Sinusitis Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Global "Drugs for Sinusitis Market" report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Sinusitis, also known as a sinus infection or rhinosinusitis, is inflammation of the sinuses resulting in symptoms. Common signs and symptoms include thick nasal mucus, a plugged nose, and pain in the face. Other signs and symptoms may include fever, headaches, poor sense of smell, sore throat, and cough. The cough is often worse at night. Serious complications are rare. It is defined as acute rhinosinusitis (ARS) if it lasts less than 4 weeks, and chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) if it lasts for more than 12 weeks. Drugs for Sinusitis are common in the market, and the drugs can also be used in other disease. These drugs can not cure sinusitis, can only relieve symptoms.

The classification of Drugs for Sinusitis includes Antibiotics, Corticosteroids, Decongestants and other. And the revenue proportion of Corticosteroids in 2015 is nearly 31%.Drugs for Sinusitis are widely used in Neurology, Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal &Spine, Cardiology & Vascular, Skin & Integumentary, and other field. The most proportion of Drugs for Sinusitis is Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal &Spine, and the revenue in 2015 is 2387.4 M USD. North America region is the largest supplier of Drugs for Sinusitis, with a revenue market share nearly 35% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Drugs for Sinusitis, enjoying revenue market share nearly 27% in 2015.North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24%. Sanofi, Bayer AG, Pfizer etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Sanofi

Bayer AG

Pfizer

AstraZeneca Plc

Novartis AG.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Amgen

Bionorica SE

Dr. Reddys Laboratories

Huasun Drugs for Sinusitis Market by Types

Antibiotics

Corticosteroids

Decongestants Drugs for Sinusitis Market by Applications

Acute Sinusitis