Global Dry Mortar Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026, Business Opportunities and Future Investments

By Joann Wilson on December 6, 2019

Dry Mortar

Global “Dry Mortar Market gives theoretical, experimental learning outfitted to the provisions of advertising researchers. market will meet imposing development over the estimate time frame driven by an increasing popularity of Dry Mortar Market. growing demand for Dry Mortar market is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Summary

  • Dry mortar is dry powder or granular material made by mixing dried screening process of fine aggregate, cementitious materials, additives, fillers, etc. Most of the dry mortar products contain both mineral cementitious binder (e.g. OPC) and polymer binder (e.g. re-dispersible powder) and they are normally packed in bags after mixing in the factory. Dry mortars offer three main advantages: firstly, they reduce quality problems caused by improper mixing conditions on small job-sites; secondly, they allow building much faster with ready-to-use, high performance products; thirdly, the save on labor costs.
  • The report forecast global Dry Mortar market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Dry Mortar industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Dry Mortar by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Dry Mortar market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Dry Mortar according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Dry Mortar company.4

    Key Companies

  • Saint-Gobain Weber(FR)
  • Materis(FR)
  • Henkel(DE)
  • Mapei(IT)
  • Sto(DE)
  • Ardex(DE)
  • BASF Corporation Construction Systems(DE)
  • Baumit(AT)
  • Bostik(FR)
  • Knauf(DE)
  • Custom Building Products(US)
  • Caparol(DE)
  • Cemex(US)
  • HB Fuller(US)
  • Quick-mix(DE)
  • Dryvit Systems(US)
  • Hanil Cement(KR)
  • AdePlast(IT)
  • Forbo(CH)
  • CPI Mortars(UK)
  • Grupo Puma(ES)
  • LCS OPTIROC(SG)
  • Yuchuan Group(CN)
  • BBMG Mortar(CN)
  • Sichuan Gaoyu Building(CN)
  • Ying Jian Guangzhou Building Material (CN)
  • Jiangsu Nigao Science & Technology(CN)
  • Maco Group(CN)
  • Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof (CN)
  • Yantai Juhe Building(CN)
  • Hebei Chengtuo Building(CN)
  • Wanzhong Building Materials(CN)
  • Qingdao Xusheng(CN)
  • Zhengzhou Zhubang Building(CN)
  • Tangshan Dry Mortar(CN)
  • Zhangjiagang Songxin Building(CN)

    Dry Mortar Market Segmentation

    Market by Application

  • Construction Industry
  • Home Decoration Industry
  • Others

  • Market by Type

  • Bricklaying/ Masonry mortars
  • Floor screeds, including thick Floor screeds and thin Floor screeds (SLU)
  • Tile adhesives/ grouts
  • Wall renders and plasters (interior and exterior)
  • EIFS Products(major EPS and XPS)
  • Others

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Key highlights of this report:

    • Overview of key market forces driving and restraining market growth
    • Market and Forecast (2019 – 2025)
    • analyses of market trends and technological improvements
    • analyses of market competition dynamics to offer you a competitive edge
    • An analysis of strategies of major competitors
    • Dry Mortar market Volume and Forecast (2019 – 2025)
    • Companies Market Share Analysis
    • analysis of major industry segments
    • Detailed analyses of industry trends
    • Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments

    No. of Pages: – 175

    Key Topics Covered in Table of Content

    • Executive Summary
    • Market – Overview
    • Market Share
    • Market players
    • geographical regions
    • Global Dry Mortar Market Therapy & Forecast to 2020
    • Market – Driving Factors
    • Dry Mortar Market trends
    • Global Dry Mortar Market – Challenges
    • Market restraints
    • Market trends

    ……………………. And Many More

    The product range of the Dry Mortar market is considered on the basis of their production chain, Dry Mortar pricing of products, and the profit generated by them.

     

