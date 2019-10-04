Global Dry Powder Inhaler Device Market Research Report by Size, Top Manufactures, Product Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

About Dry Powder Inhaler Device:

A dry powder inhaler (DPI) is a device that delivers medication to the lungs in the form of a dry powder. DPIs are commonly used to treat respiratory diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, emphysema and COPD although DPIs (such as inhalable insulin Afrezza) have also been used in the treatment of diabetes mellitus.

GlaxoSmithKline

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim

Chiesi

Cipla

3M

Hovione

Mannkind

Meda

Novartis

Schering/Merck

Teva

Vectura

Single Dose

Multi-dose Dry Powder Inhaler Device Market Applications:

Asthma

COPD

This report also presents the manufacturer's landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Dry Powder Inhaler Device industry.

The global total sales of dry powder inhaler device is nearly 49674 K units in 2015.

As a high tech industry, the manufacturing technology of Dry Powder Inhaler Device is mature but only these international giants can supply the high-end products with excellent performance. There is still a core technical barrier.

Today, the price of Dry Powder Inhaler Device is lower than past years. The reason for this downward trend of price is the development of technology and the price fluctuations of raw materials. In future, the price would go down continuously and slowly.

The worldwide market for Dry Powder Inhaler Device is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 820 million US$ in 2024, from 640 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.