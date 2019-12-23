Global Dual Dispensing Technology Market 2019 Size Growth Factors, Forecast Research Report to 2024

About Dual Dispensing Technology:

Dual (or multiple) dispensing technologies provide manufacturers the opportunity to enclose two products within the same package, creating a brand new way to bundle. These technologies act as a great product differentiator that also allows consumers to customize their product experience.

Dual Dispensing Technology Market Manufactures:

Variblend

Toyo & Deutsche Aerosol

Yonwoo

Weener Plastik

Fusion Packaging

AptarGroup

Gidea Packaging

Ningbo JinYu

Dual Dispensing Technology Market Types:

Dual Nozzle

Single Nozzle

Spout Nozzle Dual Dispensing Technology Market Applications:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Oral Care

Geographically, the market in North America is presently the leading regional market in terms of revenue as well as volume.The skin care segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for over 63% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Depending on the product and its composition, by packaging certain products together you risk early deterioration of the final productâs quality and usefulness. In order to alleviate this problem, a dual dispensing system separates the ingredients. This can be extremely advantageous when the composition of your final product isnât easily, stably, or cost-effectively packaged in a standard one-compartment container. An extremely popular option in the chemical industry, dual dispensing systems are a great option no matter the product.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global dual dispensing technology market according to analysts are:Demand for personal care productsï¼Growth of customized demandï¼Consolidation of players in the market

The worldwide market for Dual Dispensing Technology is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 62 million US$ in 2024, from 51 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.