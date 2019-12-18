 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Duplex Head Nails Market Subdivision, Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Duplex Head Nails

Duplex Head Nails Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Duplex head nails are specialty nails useful for temporary construction, such as form work forÂ pouring concrete or attaching temporary cleats during roofing work. You drive the nail until the lower head is flush with the wood. When its time to disassemble the project, you can extract the nail using the upper head and the claw of your hammer or pull bar.Â 

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

ITW Group

  • Xin Yuan Nails Co.
  • Ltd.
  • Grip-Rite
  • Tree Island Steel
  • H. D. Wires Private Limited
  • Simpson Strong Tie
  • Everbilt
  • Integral Building Products
  • Maze Nails
  • Herco
  • Mid-Continent Nail
  • Duchesne
  • N.Z Nail

    Duplex Head Nails Market by Types

  • Aluminum Nails
  • Stainless Steel Nails
  • Other

    Duplex Head Nails Market by Applications

  • Household
  • Commercial

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Duplex Head Nails Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Duplex Head Nails Segment by Type

    2.3 Duplex Head Nails Consumption by Type

    2.4 Duplex Head Nails Segment by Application

    2.5 Duplex Head Nails Consumption by Application

    3 Global Duplex Head Nails by Players

    3.1 Global Duplex Head Nails Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Duplex Head Nails Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Duplex Head Nails Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Duplex Head Nails by Regions

    4.1 Duplex Head Nails by Regions

    4.2 Americas Duplex Head Nails Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Duplex Head Nails Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Duplex Head Nails Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Duplex Head Nails Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Duplex Head Nails Distributors

    10.3 Duplex Head Nails Customer

    11 Global Duplex Head Nails Market Forecast

    11.1 Global Duplex Head Nails Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global Duplex Head Nails Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global Duplex Head Nails Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global Duplex Head Nails Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 Duplex Head Nails Product Offered

    12.3 Duplex Head Nails Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

