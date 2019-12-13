Global Dust Sensors Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

Global Dust Sensors Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Dust Sensors Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.
This Dust Sensor gives a good indication of the air quality in an environment by measuring the dust concentration. The Particulate Matter level (PM level) in the air is measured by counting the Low Pulse Occupancy time (LPO time) in given time unit. LPO time is proportional to PM concentration.
The dust sensor market is segmented on the basis of Product type, application, and geography. The dust sensor has two major type: laser dust sensor and infrared dust sensor; Laser dust sensor have a good performance than infrared dust sensor, and more expensive. Depending on application, the dust sensor market is further classified as home appliance (air purifier and air conditioner, etc.), industrial, automotive and others. As of 2017, demand for a dust sensor for a home appliance dominated the overall market, with about 62% market share, while automotive hold a fastest growth rate base on largest downstream demanding.
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
No. of pages: 160
