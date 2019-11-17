Global E-beam Sterilization Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “E-beam Sterilization Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global E-beam Sterilization Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

E-beam sterilization is a kind of ionizing radiation. Its principle is to kill microorganisms by using the physical, chemical and biological effects of the target products irradiated by the electron beam produced by the electron accelerator.

The North America has the largest global sales in E-beam Sterilization market, while the Europe is the second sales market for E-beam Sterilization in 2017. The global revenue of E-beam Sterilization products rises up from 179.05 M USD in 2013 to 249.36 M USD in 2017. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the E-beam Sterilization products, which is the result of the spurring needs of downstream customers.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

STERIS AST

Sterigenics

Getinge

IBA Industrial

L3 Applied Technologies

BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH

ITHPP

E-BEAM Services

Sterilization Technologies Solutions

Acsion

Steri-Tek

Photon production laboratory E-beam Sterilization Market by Types

Service

Equipment E-beam Sterilization Market by Applications

Medical Device

Pharmaceuticals

Foods