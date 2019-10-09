 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global E-paper Display (EPD) Market Size, Share, Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends, Manufactures, Services and 2024 Forecast

By Joann Wilson on October 9, 2019

E-paper

Global “E-paper Display (EPD) Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global E-paper Display (EPD) market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions. 

About E-paper Display (EPD):

E-paper display also known as electronic paper or electronic ink display. They are display devices that mimic the appearance of ordinary ink on paper. Unlike conventional backlit flat panel displays that emit light, electronic paper displays reflect light like paper. This may make them more comfortable to read, and provide a wider viewing angle than most light-emitting displays. An ideal e-paper display can be read in direct sunlight without the image appearing to fade.

Competitive Key Vendors-

  • E Ink
  • OED
  • Qualcomm
  • Liquavistar
  • Plastic Logic
  • Pervisive Displays
  • LG Display
  • Gamma Dynamics
  • ITRI

    E-paper Display (EPD) Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of E-paper Display (EPD) Market. The report showcases the business strategists, Market Growth Prospects & futuristic cost and revenue over the coming years. It shows Market Segmentation, E-paper Display (EPD) Price during the Forecast period from 2019 to 2024. E-paper Display (EPD) Market report also gives an In-depth analysis of major manufactures by analysing Production and Sales Market Comparison.

    E-paper Display (EPD) Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

    Geographically, E-paper Display (EPD) market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024.

    E-paper Display (EPD) Market Types:

  • Glass-based electronic paper
  • Flexible electronic paper

    E-paper Display (EPD) Market Applications:

  • E-Reader
  • Electronic Shelf Label
  • Other Applications

    This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the E-paper Display (EPD) industry.

    Scope of E-paper Display (EPD) Market:

  • The growth of the E-paper Display market is driven by the increasing E-Reader, and also driven by other factors, such as an increasing adoption of ESL in the retail industry. However, factors such as high investment and installation cost are hindering the growth of this market.
  • The main players in this Market are E Ink, OED, Qualcomm, Liquavistar, Plastic Logic, Pervisive, Displays, LG Display, Gamma Dynamics and ITRI. The largest share of the manufacturer is E-Ink, which dominates the market.
  • E-paper technology offers the benefits of low power consumption and sunlight readability which results in an improved performance. E-paper display technology has the potential to compete with the established and mature display technologies especially LCD. There is an increase in the adoption of e-paper display by the designers of consumer electronic devices due to the performance benefits it offers. Many new e-paper technologies are lined up for commercialization and will certainly help in increasing the adoption rate of the e-paper display.
  • E-paper display are mostly used in the E-Reader and ESL industry. At present, in developed countries, the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry is generally at a more advanced level. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced R & D capability and leading technical level. However, foreign companies manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Asia companies.
  • Chinas Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry is still an undeveloped market. China is a large population country, there are only few manufacturers which can produce the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) product. With the popularity of NFC smartphone, more and more supermarket and retail stores choose the ESL, which is cost effective and more convenient.
  • Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions unfair methods of competition.
  • In the coming years, Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in China. China has about 100 thousand chain supermarket and the penetration rate of ESL is only 1~2%.Although Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
  • The worldwide market for E-paper Display (EPD) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.2% over the next five years, will reach 1110 million US$ in 2024, from 620 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the E-paper Display (EPD) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    E-paper Display (EPD) market also provides Limitations, Opportunities, and Drivers and Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis (Emerging Countries of E-paper Display (EPD), Growing Market of E-paper Display (EPD)) which shows market condition, to get a full detailed list, view our report.

    No. of E-paper Display (EPD) Market Report pages: 117

    Important Key questions answered in E-paper Display (EPD) market report –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of E-paper Display (EPD) in 2024?
    • What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in E-paper Display (EPD) market?
    • What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?
    • Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of E-paper Display (EPD) market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.
    • Who are the key manufacturers? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the opportunities and threats faced by the manufacturers in the global market?

    The report then estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of E-paper Display (EPD) market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, Production Process Analysis, and Industry Chain Analysis is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of E-paper Display (EPD) market before evaluating its feasibility.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe E-paper Display (EPD) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of E-paper Display (EPD), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of E-paper Display (EPD) in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the E-paper Display (EPD) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the E-paper Display (EPD) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, E-paper Display (EPD) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe E-paper Display (EPD) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

