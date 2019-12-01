Global E-textile Market Size 2019: Segmentation and Analysis by Latest Trends, Share, Development and Growth by Regions to 2024

E-textiles are integrated with electronic components such as sensors for different application in heat management, health monitoring, illumination, communication, sensing, and other related uses. Smart textiles are available in the wearable form of gloves, coats, T-shirts, and sportswear..

E-textile Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Jabil

Ohmatex

Schoeller Switzerland

Sensoria and many more. E-textile Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the E-textile Market can be Split into:

Nanotechnology

BLE Technology. By Applications, the E-textile Market can be Split into:

Military and Defense

Architecture

Sports and Fitness

Transportation

Fashion and Entertainment

Medical and Healthcare