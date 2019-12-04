Global EBM 3D Printing Market 2019 | Industry Outlook by Share, Size, Growth Factors, Sales, Revenue, and Regional Forecast to 2025

Top Key Players of Global EBM 3D Printing Market Are:

Arcam

Sciaky

EFESTO

Tianjin Qingyan Zhi Shu Technology About EBM 3D Printing Market:

Electron Beam Melting, also known asÂ EBM, is aÂ 3D printingÂ process that allows for theÂ printingÂ of metal parts. UsingÂ EBM, it is possible to manufacture parts which were previously impossible to manufacture otherwise.

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025 Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of EBM 3D Printing in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

30-kilowatt System Type

42-kilowatt System Type

Others EBM 3D Printing Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Entertainment & Media

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Civil & Architecture

Industrial Manufacturing