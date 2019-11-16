Global Eddy Current Sensor Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Eddy-Current sensors are noncontact devices capable of high-resolution measurement of the radial vibration, position and/or change of position of any conductive target. Eddy-Current sensors are also called inductive sensors. It is one type of proximity and displacement sensor. Eddy-Current sensors also belong to one type of Non-contact Position/Displacement measurement devices.

At present, the foreign industrial developed countries the Eddy Current Sensor industry is generally at a more advanced level, the worlds largest enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA and Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability. The technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companiesâ manufacturing cost is relatively high as compared to the Chinese companies. The manufacturing cost has competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese Eddy Current Sensor production technology continues to be improved. Their shares in the international market are increasing as well as competition in the international market gradually increases.Chinaâs Eddy Current Sensor industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity. The industry product mix has gradually improved, but the production technology is relatively laggard. It can only be produced some low-end product, although the new production lines is increasing, the high-end product is still relying on import.The top two manufacturers are GE and Bruel & Kjar. Each of their production market shares was 12.69%, and 11.42% of global production in 2014. Although in recent years a batch of new projects is put into production, in the future, the competition pattern will not change.With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, machinery protection system product keep on stable growth in china, the automobile industry is also growing in the downturn global economy situation. Chinese Eddy Current Sensor market demand is exuberant, which provide a good opportunity for the development of Eddy Current Sensor market and technology. Despite, the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend. It is clear that, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future we will still have more new investors to enter into this field. Although Eddy Current Sensor brings lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who have money but lack technical advantage of upstream and downstream support should not enter into this field.

GE

Bruel & Kjar

Lion Precision

Kaman

Micro-Epsilon

Emerson

SHINKAWA

KEYNECE

RockWell Automation

IFM

OMRON

Pansonic

Methode Electronics

LaunchPoint

SKF

Zhonghang Eddy Current Sensor Market by Types

Split type Eddy Current Displacement Sensor

Integrated Eddy Current Displacement Sensor Eddy Current Sensor Market by Applications

Aerospace

Automobile

Electric power

Petroleum

Chemical