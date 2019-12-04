Global Edible Fungus Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026, Business Opportunities and Future Investments

Summary

Edible Fungus is edible fruit bodies of several species of macrofungi. The common products include Shiitake, Enokitake, Pleurotus eryngii, Cloud ear fungus, Auricularia auricula-judae, Pleurotus ostreatus, Agaricus bisporus, etc. Edible Fungus provide many of the nutritional attributes of produce, as well as attributes more commonly found in meat, beans or grains. Mushrooms are low in calories, fat-free, cholesterol-free, gluten-free, and very low in sodium, yet they provide important nutrients, including selenium, potassium (8%), riboflavin, niacin, vitamin D and more.

Ruyiqing

Xuerong Biotechnology

JUNESUN FUNGI

China Greenfresh Group

Shanghai Bright Esunyes

Starway Bio-technology

Shanghai Finc Bio Tech

Jiangsu Hualv

HuBei SenYuan

Beiwei Group

Shandong Youhe

Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food

Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs

Anyuan Tianhua Modern Agriculture

Shenzhen Dalishi

Yukiguni Maitake

HOKTO

Green Co Edible Fungus Market Segmentation Market by Application

Fresh Mushrooms

Dried Mushrooms

Canned Mushrooms

Frozen Mushrooms

Others

Market by Type

Shiitake

Auricularia Auricula-judae

Pleurotus Ostreatus

Enokitake

Agaricus Bisporus

Others By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]