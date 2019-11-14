Global Egg Incubator Market 2019 Report Leading Countries with Size and Share, Growth Rate, Market Latest Trends, Future Technologies Forecast to 2025

An incubator is a device simulating avian incubation by keeping eggs warm and in the correct humidity, and if needed to turn them, to hatch them. Reginald Carl A. Sanchez invented this incubator for the eggs even if there is no hen to hatch it.Modern incubators are electrically heated with a thermostat. Incubators can be used in a farmhouse, such as a large chicken raising facilities, or they can be found in a common classroom for students to observe the egg inside and when it hatches. Some industrial incubators are large enough to hold up to 124416 eggs, while some other styles can only hold a few eggs.Factors such as increasing consumption of processed food, the governments support for the use of equipment in developing countries, and the demand for food safety drives the poultry incubator market.Small (0-1000eggs) accounted for the largest market share and the large segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period since it is a pre-requisite in every automated poultry processing plant. The chicken segment is projected to grow at the highest rate from 2015 to 2020, followed by duck. Religion plays a vital role in driving the chicken meat market, as some religions restrict the consumption of pork consumption, which is enforced in some regions around the world; however, there is no such restriction on chicken meat consumption.The raw materials required for manufacturing poultry incubator equipment mainly includes steel, composite materials, and plastic among others, the cost of which is gradually increasing. The higher cost of manufacturing acts as a restraint for this market. Rising costs of power and energy required for the operation of poultry incubator is also a key restraint for the poultry processing equipment market.

Petersime

Surehatch

Rcom

Corti

Jamesway

Brinsea

G.Q.F. Manufacturing

MS Broedmachine

Fangzheng

Huida

Poultry Breeding Company

Poultry Farms Egg Incubator Market by Types:

Small (0-1000 eggs)

Medium (1000-6000 eggs)