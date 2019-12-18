Global Egg Protein Powder Market Research Report by Size, Top Manufactures, Product Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Global “Egg Protein Powder Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Egg Protein Powder market size.

About Egg Protein Powder:

This report studies the egg protein powder market.Egg proteins include egg white powder, egg yolk powder and whole egg powder.Talking about the egg white and yolk proteins, it can be said that one large egg contains about 6.5 grams of protein, out of which egg white protein content is about 3.6 grams.

Top Key Players of Egg Protein Powder Market:

Sanovo

Post Holdings

Rose Acre Farms

Rembrandt

DEB EL FOOD

Kewpie Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14009071 Major Types covered in the Egg Protein Powder Market report are:

Whole Egg Powder

Egg White Powder

Egg Yolk Powder Major Applications covered in the Egg Protein Powder Market report are:

Bakery

Meat Product

Ice Cream

Other Scope of Egg Protein Powder Market:

Owing to high nutritional value of egg protein, it is wildly used in bakery, meat product, ice cream and other industry. Egg protein used in bakery industry is about 27.38 K MT in 2017, with the largest consumption share.

Average increase rate of egg protein consumption is 7.19% during 2013-2017. With the development of peopleâs awareness of healthy food and nutrition, North America demand for egg protein will keep increasing. By 2024, North America demand will be 89.18 K MT.

The worldwide market for Egg Protein Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.