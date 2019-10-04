Global Egg White Protein Powder Market Size 2019 contains Business Specifications, Latest Trends and Analysis Report Forecast to 2024

Global “Egg White Protein Powder Market” Research Report covers the historical study and estimates future forecasts of the comprehensive research carried out by the research analysts. The report helps you to gain the estimated market position. The research report provides the Egg White Protein Powder market share, development rate, and estimates for the period 2019-2024. Other important contents analyzed and discussed in the report includes market size, operation situation, and current & upcoming development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies.

The global Egg White Protein Powder market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The egg white is responsible for 60% of the total weight of an egg. It is rich in functionally important proteins, such as ovalbumin, ovotransferrin, ovomucoid, ovomucin and lysozyme. Ovalbumin is responsible for more than 50% of the egg white protein share by weight. This protein, when separated from the egg white, can be used in the food and pharmaceutical industry. Ovotransferrin, which is the second most abundant protein in egg white, is used as a metal transporter, anticancer agent and antimicrobial agent whereas lysozyme is used as a food preservative. Ovalbumin, which is the most abundant protein, is used as a nutritional supplement by sports enthusiasts. Egg white has excellent heat stability and thus, can be used in various food products which require high heat sterilization..

Egg White Protein Powder Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Merck & Co.

Inc.

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Kewpie Corporation

Aqua Lab Technologies

and many more. Egg White Protein Powder Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Egg White Protein Powder Market can be Split into:

Liquid

Powder. By Applications, the Egg White Protein Powder Market can be Split into:

Food Industry

Biotechnology

Cosmetic Industry