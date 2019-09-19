 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Elastomeric Couplings Market Size 2019 by Channels, Downstream Buyers, Industry Chain, and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 19, 2019

Elastomeric Couplings

Global “Elastomeric Couplings Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Elastomeric Couplings industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Elastomeric Couplings market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Elastomeric Couplings:

Using rubber or plastic materials will accommodate some misalignment while providing vibration dampening. Elastomeric types of couplings are capable of also providing shock absorption. A popular design is the jaw coupling. A metallic component goes on either end of the shafts to be connected and the elastomer fits between them.

Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13814118    

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Elastomeric Couplings capacity, production, value, price and market share of Elastomeric Couplings in global market.

Elastomeric Couplings Market Manufactures:

  • Siemens
  • ABB
  • Altra Industrial Motion
  • Regal Beloit(PTS)
  • KTR
  • Rexnord
  • The Timken Company
  • SKF
  • Voith Turbo
  • LORD
  • John Crane
  • Renold
  • Tsubakimoto Chain
  • R+W Coupling

    Elastomeric Couplings Market Types:

  • Jaw Type
  • Gear Type
  • Tire Type
  • Dowel Pin Type
  • Other Type

    Elastomeric Couplings Market Applications:

  • Pumps
  • Fans/Blowers
  • Compressors
  • Mixers
  • Conveyors
  • Others

    Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13814118  

    The study objectives are:

    • To analyze and research the global Elastomeric Couplings capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
    • To focus on the key Elastomeric Couplings manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
    • To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

    Scope of Report:

  • The leading manufactures mainly are Siemens, ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Regal Beloit (PTS) and KTR. Siemens is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 15% in 2016. The next is VOLVO and Ennova.
  • There are mainly five type product of elastomeric couplings market: jaw type, gear type, tire type, dowel pin type and other type. Jaw type accounts the largest proportion.
  • Geographically, the global elastomeric couplings market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Asia (Ex China) and RoW. The North America held the largest share in the global elastomeric couplings sales market, its revenue of global market exceeds 33% in 2016. The next is Europe and China.
  • The worldwide market for Elastomeric Couplings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 1270 million US$ in 2024, from 1090 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Elastomeric Couplings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 124

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for Single User License): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13814118

    TOC of Elastomeric Couplings Market:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Elastomeric Couplings Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Elastomeric Couplings Production

    2.2 Elastomeric Couplings Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2024

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

    2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

    4 Elastomeric Couplings Production by Regions

    4.1 United States

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Japan

    4.5 Other Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Elastomeric Couplings Breakdown Dada by Type

    6.2 Global Elastomeric Couplings Revenue by Type

    6.3 Elastomeric Couplings Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Elastomeric Couplings Breakdown Dada by Application

    7.2.1 Global Elastomeric Couplings Consumption by Application

    7.2.2 Global Elastomeric Couplings Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

    8 Manufacturers Profiles

    8.1 Company Description

    8.2 Capacity, Production and Value of Elastomeric Couplings

    8.3 Elastomeric Couplings Product Description

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Band Ligators Market Research Report includes Size, Development Trends, Key Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis to 2024

    Oxygen Scavengers Market 2019 by Size, Company, Product Introduction,Products Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin to 2025

    Limonene Market Share, Size 2019 dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), plans, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast to 2026

    • Published in Press Release

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.