Global Elastomeric Couplings Market Size 2019 by Channels, Downstream Buyers, Industry Chain, and Forecast to 2024

Global “Elastomeric Couplings Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Elastomeric Couplings industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Elastomeric Couplings market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Elastomeric Couplings:

Using rubber or plastic materials will accommodate some misalignment while providing vibration dampening. Elastomeric types of couplings are capable of also providing shock absorption. A popular design is the jaw coupling. A metallic component goes on either end of the shafts to be connected and the elastomer fits between them.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Elastomeric Couplings capacity, production, value, price and market share of Elastomeric Couplings in global market.

Elastomeric Couplings Market Manufactures:

Siemens

ABB

Altra Industrial Motion

Regal Beloit(PTS)

KTR

Rexnord

The Timken Company

SKF

Voith Turbo

LORD

John Crane

Renold

Tsubakimoto Chain

R+W Coupling Elastomeric Couplings Market Types:

Jaw Type

Gear Type

Tire Type

Dowel Pin Type

Other Type Elastomeric Couplings Market Applications:

Pumps

Fans/Blowers

Compressors

Mixers

Conveyors

To analyze and research the global Elastomeric Couplings capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Elastomeric Couplings manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. Scope of Report:

The leading manufactures mainly are Siemens, ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Regal Beloit (PTS) and KTR. Siemens is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 15% in 2016. The next is VOLVO and Ennova.

There are mainly five type product of elastomeric couplings market: jaw type, gear type, tire type, dowel pin type and other type. Jaw type accounts the largest proportion.

Geographically, the global elastomeric couplings market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Asia (Ex China) and RoW. The North America held the largest share in the global elastomeric couplings sales market, its revenue of global market exceeds 33% in 2016. The next is Europe and China.

The worldwide market for Elastomeric Couplings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 1270 million US$ in 2024, from 1090 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.