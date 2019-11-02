Global Electric Actuator Market Report 2019 Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global “Electric Actuator Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Electric Actuator including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Electric Actuator investments from 2019 till 2024.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14084785

About Electric Actuator:

An electric actuator is powered by a motor that converts electrical energy into mechanical torque for moving or controlling a mechanism or system. The electrical energy is used to actuate equipment such as multi-turn valves. It is one of the cleanest and most readily available forms of actuator because it does not involve oil.Electric actuators are sub-branch of actuators which also include hydraulic fluid pressure actuators, or pneumatic pressure actuators, etc.

Electric Actuator Market Key Players:

Rotork

Auma

Flowserve

ABB

Emerson

BERNARD

CDF

Xiang Long

Tefulong

Hengchun

Chuanyi Automation

SAIC

Raga

Aotuo Ke

Tomoe

PS Automation

Nihon Koso

KOEI

Zhonghuan TIG Electric Actuator market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Electric Actuator has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Electric Actuator Market Types:

Multi-turn Electric Actuator

Part-Turn Electric Actuator

Linear Electric Actuator Electric Actuator Market Applications:

Power industry

Oil&Gas industry

Chemical industry

General Industries

Others Scope of the Report:

The market segment by three types: Linear Electric Actuator, Multi-turn Electric Actuator and Quarter-turn Electric Actuator. The applications of Electric Actuator are Oil & Gas, General Industries, Chemical, Power and Other industries. Oil & Gas and General Industries are the main application, which accounts for about 56.51% of total consumption in 2017.

The worldwide market for Electric Actuator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 2680 million US$ in 2024, from 2090 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Electric Actuator in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.