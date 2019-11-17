Global Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market 2020 Research, Size, Share Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2024

Summary

Electric Double Layer Capacitor is electrochemical capacitors which energy storage predominant is achieved by Double-layer capacitance. Double-layer capacitance â electrostatic storage of the electrical energy achieved by separation of charge in a Helmholtz double layer is at the interface between the surface of a conductor electrode and an electrolytic solution electrolyte. The Electrical Double-Layer Capacitor (EDLC) contains no conventional dielectric. Instead, an electrolyte (solid or liquid) is filled between two electrodes. In EDLC, an electrical condition called âelectrical double layer,â which is formed between the electrodes and electrolyte.

Maxwell

Panasonic

NEC TOKIN

LS Mtron

Nippon Chemi-Con Corp

ELNA

NICHICON

Supreme Power Solutions

Rubycon

AVX

NessCap Co., Ltd

Vina Technology Company

Ioxus

Samwha

KAIMEI

Samxon

Cornell-Dubiller

Market by Application

Consumer electronics

Transportation

Electricity

Military and aerospace

Construction Machinery

Others

Market by Type

Button style EDLC

Flat style EDLC

Radial style EDLC

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]