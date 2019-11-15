 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Electric Forklift Market 2020 Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Analysis to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Electric Forklift

global "Electric Forklift Market" report includes Market estimation and performance of the key players along with new product launches.

Summary

  • Electric Forklift refers to a powered industrial truck used to lift and move materials short distances, which is powered by electricity. Majority of electric forklifts are powered by batteries, which are used as source power to drive the motor driving motor and hydraulic systems to travel and load and unload operations. Compared with internal combustion forklifts, electric forklifts have advantages such as less pollution, easier to operate and higher energy efficiency. Along with the development of economy and the enhancement of environmental protection consciousness, the industry of electric forklift has experienced a rapid growth.
  • The report forecast global Electric Forklift market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Electric Forklift industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Electric Forklift by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Electric Forklift market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Electric Forklift according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Electric Forklift company.4

    Key Companies

  • Toyota
  • Kion Group AG
  • Jungheinrich AG
  • Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
  • Crown Equipment
  • Mitsubishi Nichiyu
  • UniCarriers Corp
  • Komatsu
  • Anhui Heli
  • Clark Material Handling Company
  • Hangcha
  • Doosan Industrial Vehicles
  • Hyundai Heavy Industries
  • Combilift Ltd
  • Lonking
  • Tailift Group
  • Hubtex
  • Hytsu Group
  • Godrej & Boyce

    Electric Forklift Market Segmentation

    Market by Type

  • Electric counterbalance forklift trucks
  • Electric pallet trucks
  • Electric reach trucks
  • Electric stackers

    Market by Application

  • Factory
  • Harbor
  • Airport
  • Others

  • By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Electric Forklift Market report describes the development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry overall and development, key companies, as well as type segment & market application and so on, and makes a scientific prediction for the development industry prospects on the basis of analysis, finally, analyzes opportunities for investment in the industry at the end of the report.

    Key Topics Covered in Table of Content

    • Executive Summary
    • Market – Overview
    • Market Share
    • Market players
    • geographical regions
    • Global Electric Forklift Market Therapy & Forecast to 2020
    • Market – Driving Factors
    • Electric Forklift Market trends
    • Global Electric Forklift Market – Challenges
    • Market restraints
    • Market trends

    The following questions have been answered in this report:

    • What are the major Market drivers, challenges and opportunities of the Electric Forklift Market?
    • What are the key technological developments taking place in the Market?
    • What is the Market share of the leading segments of Electric Forklift Market during the forecast period (2020-2024)?
    • Who are the leading players in the global Electric Forklift Market?
    • Which geographical region will have the highest growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period?
    • What are the Market trends and key developments in different geographical regions?
    • What are the major consumer preferences while purchasing or undergoing in Market?
    • The product range of the Electric Forklift market is considered on the basis of their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them.

    No. of Pages: – 132

