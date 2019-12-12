Global Electric Heating Cable Market 2020 Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application, Driver, Existing Trends and Forecasts 2023

An Electric Heating Cable is a wire cable that produces heat, also referred to as heat trace cable amongst the industry. It is used for a wide range of applications including heat loss replacement, pipe tracing, freeze protection, viscosity control, temperature process maintenance, roof and gutter, and much more. In this report, it mainly focuses on the industrial applications.

Electric heating cable is mainly classified into four types: self-regulating, constant wattage, mineral insulated and skin-effect heating cable. And self-regulating heating cable is the most widely used type which takes up about 58% of the global total in 2015. The global electric heating cable average price is in the decline trend, from 10.6 $/MT in 2011 to 9.5 $/MT in 2016. The price will be in decline trend if more capacity goes into operation and price of the raw material get reduction in the future. China is the largest consumption country of Electric heating cable in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Chinese market took up about 35% the global market in 2015, followed by Europe (27%), and North America is followed with the share about 16%. China, USA, Germany, Russia are now the key producers of electric heating cables. There are many producers with low price, poor quality products and vicious competition in China. It is so disordered. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers. Other key factories of electric heating cable are from Korea, France, U.K., Canada, etc. Raychem, SST, Anhui Huanrui, Thermon, Bartec, Wuhu Jiahong, Emerson, Anbang, Eltherm, Heat Trace Products, Anhui Huayang and Chromalox are the key producers in the global Electric heating cable market. Top ten took up about 50% of the global production in 2015. Raychem, SST, Thermon, which have leading technology and market position, are wellknown suppliers around the world, and Anhui Huanrui, Wuhu Jiahong, Anbang, Anhui Huayang are the leading supplier in China with the total local share of about 50%. Raychem, which is the global leading brand of electric heating cable and once was part of Tyco Thermal Controls, is a new brand of Pentair since 2012.

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Electric Heating Cable Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

