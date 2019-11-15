Global Electric Motors Market 2019 | Industry Outlook by Share, Size, Growth Factors, Sales, Revenue, and Regional Forecast to 2025

List of Top Key Players in the Global Electric Motors Market:

ABB Group

ARC SystemsInc.

Asmo Co.

Ltd.

Brook Crompton UK Ltd

Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GMBH

Emerson Electric

Maxon Motors AG

Regal Beloit Corporation

Rockwell AutomationInc.

About Electric Motors Market:

An electric motor is an electrical machine that converts electrical energy into mechanical energy.

The market is further driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient motors, which are costly as compared to conventional motors. However, long-term environmental advantages, such as reduction in cost of energy consumed, offered by them outweigh their initial high cost. The demand for these motors can be ascribed to factors such as the rising fuel prices.

The global Electric Motors market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electric Motors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

Global Electric Motors Market Report Segment by Types:

AC Motor

DC Motor

Global Electric Motors Market Report Segmented by Application:

Industrial Machinery

Motor Vehicles

HVAC Equipment

Aerospace & Transportation

Household Appliances

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Electric Motors in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Detailed TOC of Electric Motors Market Report 2019-2025:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Motors Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electric Motors Market Size

2.2 Electric Motors Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Electric Motors Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Electric Motors Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Electric Motors Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Electric Motors Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Electric Motors Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Southeast Asia

4.5 India

5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

5.1 Global Electric Motors Market Size by Type

5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Electric Motors Production by Type

6.2 Global Electric Motors Revenue by Type

6.3 Electric Motors Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Electric Motors Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

