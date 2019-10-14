Global Electric Nutrunner Market SWOT Analysis, Product Types & Application, Top Manufacturer, industry Size, Forecasts to 2025

Global “Electric Nutrunner Market” provides complete attention on major industry drivers, opportunities, challenges, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Electric Nutrunner Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The process is analyzed thoroughly with respect to four points Manufacturers, regional analysis, segment by type and segment by applications and the actual process of the whole Electric Nutrunner industry.

Electric Nutrunner Market by Top Vendors: –

Bosch Rexroth

Atlas Copco

ESTIC Corporation

Apex Tool Group

Dai-ichi Dentsu

STANLEY Engineered Fastening

Sanyo Machine Works

ALFING Montagetechnik (AMT)

Ingersoll Rand

Nitto Seiko

FEC Inc.

Maschinenfabrik Wagner

Tone

HYTORC

AIMCO

Desoutter Industrial Tools

Electric Nutrunner is used in situations where the tightness of screws and bolts is crucial. It allows the operator to measure the torque applied to the fastener so it can be matched to the specifications of a particular application.The Major production regions of Electric Nutrunner are North America, Europe, Japan, which accounted for about 90% of production market share in 2017. Europe is the largest production region with a market share of 39% in 2017.The Electric Nutrunner market was valued at 380 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 520 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Nutrunner. Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others. The next part focus on the difference between consumption and supply. Electric Nutrunner market report also explains thorough information about market progress trend, current Electric Nutrunner market dynamics, analysis of upstream raw materials, and the downstream demand, which is also carried out. At last, the Electric Nutrunner market report provides some foremost plans for a new project of Electric Nutrunner industry before evaluating its opportunity. Electric Nutrunner Market by Applications:

Automotive

Transportation

Machinery Manufacturing

Other Electric Nutrunner Market by Types:

Handheld Electric Nutrunner