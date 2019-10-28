Global Electric Parking Brake Market 2019 Size Growth Factors, Forecast Research Report to 2024

Global “Electric Parking Brake Market” Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The Electric Parking Brake market report gives a top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

About Electric Parking Brake

Electric parking brake (EPB) is a substitute of traditional handbrake. Electric parking brake eliminates the need for a parking brake lever or pedal and improves vehicle styling, space management and crashworthiness. It’s a lot easier for automakers to design their interiors and to add new features and options.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13851213

Electric Parking Brake Market Key Players:

TRW

KUSTER

Continental

DURA

AISIN

Mando

SKF

Hyundai Mobis

Wuhu Bethel

APG

Zhejiang Wanchao

Global Electric Parking Brake market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Electric Parking Brake has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Electric Parking Brake in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Electric Parking Brake Market Types:

Electric-hydraulic Caliper Systems

Cable-pull Systems Electric Parking Brake Market Applications:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13851213 Major Highlights of Electric Parking Brake Market report: Electric Parking Brake Market Overview, Market shares and strategies of key players, Manufacturing Analysis of Electric Parking Brake, Sales Market Forecast, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, In-depth market segmentation. Scope of Report:

Europe is the largest supply area of electric parking brake, the production market share of Europe was 35% in 2015. North America is the second supply area with the production market share of 29%.

Europe is the biggest consumption area of electric parking brake, the consumption of Europe was more than 4300 K units in 2015 with the consumption market share of 44%. North America is the second consumption area with the consumption market share of 33% in 2015.

Market competition is not intense. The top 5 manufacturers occupied the global production market share of 80%. TRW, KUSTER, Continental, DURA, AISIN are the leaders of the industry. With the key technologies and patents, they formed the global market channel of the industry.

The electric parking brake is developing in recent years, and it has a huge demand in the future market.

The worldwide market for Electric Parking Brake is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.5% over the next five years, will reach 4340 million US$ in 2024, from 1650 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.