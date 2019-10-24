Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Market Size 2019  Industry Growth Rate Analysis, Share, Market Price, Revenue, and Forecast to 2025

Global “Electric Power Distribution Automation Market” report provides a basic outline of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Electric Power Distribution Automation market analysis is provided for the global market including growth history, competitive background analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Major key players are given in the report are:

ABB

Schneider Electric

Siemens

GE

S&C Electric

Atlantic City Electric

About Electric Power Distribution Automation Market:

Distribution Automation System refers to a set of intelligent processors, communication technologies and sensors the enables to coordinate and monitor the distribution assets of electric power. Electric power distribution automation system is important part of smart grid systems. Distribution automation system provides benefits of efficient and reliable operations within the grid.

Some of the factors inhibiting the market growth are less technologies availability in electric power system and implementation of the system. The market is having opportunities in residential market and in geographies such as Asia Pacific including India, Australia and many more.

In 2019, the market size of Electric Power Distribution Automation is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Power Distribution Automation.

Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Market Report Segment by Types:

Communication

Sensors

Monitoring Devices

Advanced Power Electronic Technologies

Others

Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Market Report Segmented by Application:

Manufacturers

Commercial

Information Technology

Telecom

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Electric Power Distribution Automation in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

