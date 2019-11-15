Global Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Industry 2024: Worldwide Size, Share, Key Companies, Demands, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research Report

Global “Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Market” 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Electric Power Steering System (EPS) industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The Global Electric Power Steering System (EPS) market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Electric Power Steering System (EPS) market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Electric Power Steering System (EPS) market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

JTEKT

Bosch

NSK

Nexteer

ZF

Mobis

Showa

Thyssenkrupp

Mando

Scope of the Report:

The global consumption of the automotive electronic power steering system is about 62 million units in 2016, the CAGR is 8%, the Europe is the largest production region, it occupies about26% market share in 2016, the North America occupies about 18% market share, the JP&KR occupies about 18.6% market share, the China occupies about 21.1% market share;

The average price of the automotive electronic power steering system is about 323 usd per unit, the price shows downstream trend, the gross margin is about 21.78% in 2015, it has the similar trend with price;

In the future, the total install ratio will still have increase trend, and it will have great influence on the reduce of fuel consumption.

The worldwide market for Electric Power Steering System (EPS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Electric Power Steering System (EPS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

C-EPS

P-EPS

R-EPS On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Passenger Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



