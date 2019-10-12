Global Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) Market SWOT Analysis, New Business Opportunities, CAGR Status, Market Size Forecast to 2025

Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

GF Machining Solutions

Makino Milling Machine

Sodick

Mitsubishi Electric

CHMER EDM

ONA Electroerosion

MC MACHINERY SYSTEMS

Exeron

AccuteX EDM

Excetek Technology

Beaumont Machine

AA EDM

Knuth Machine Tools USA

About Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) Market: Electrical Discharge Machining (EDM) is the process of machining electrically conductive materials by using precisely controlled sparks that occur between an electrode and a workpiece in the presence of a dielectric fluid.The EDM market is highly competitive and diversified due to the presence of a large number of regional and international vendors across the globe. It has been observed that several regional and local vendors increasingly focus on EDM manufacturing and offering customized and energy-efficient EDM equipment at lower prices than the products offered by their international counterparts.The global Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) market was 1320 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 2440 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2019 and 2025.

Medical Device

Aerospace Component

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Others Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) Market by Types:

Wire Cutting Machine

Die Sinking EDM

Hole Drilling EDM