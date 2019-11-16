Global Electrochemical Gas Sensors Market2019 Cost Analysis, Profits and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important by Types and Application 2023

Electrochemical gas sensors are gas detectors that measure the concentration of a target gas by oxidizing or reducing the target gas at an electrode and measuring the resulting current.

The Electrochemical Gas Sensors industry concentration is relatively high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in UK, The manufacturers in UK have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as City Technology and Alphasense have relative higher level of productâs quality. As to Switzerland, MEMBRAPOR has become as a global leader. In Germany, Draeger leads the technology development. China big manufacturer locate in Zhengzhou city, Henan province.

China market is dominated by Winson. It begins produce this product from 2007, and start large scale production from 2010. But its product now are still concentrated in low market.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

City Technology

Alphasense

MEMBRAPOR

SGX Sensortech

Figaro

Draeger

Winsen

Dart

GE

Electrochemical Gas Sensors Market by Types

Inflammable Gas Type

Toxic Gas Type

Electrochemical Gas Sensors Market by Applications

Civil Gas Safety

Chemical & Oil

Mining

Environmental