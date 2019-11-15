Global Electroconvulsive Therapy Devices Market 2019-2025 | Latest Trends of Leading Companies, Industry Data, Product Specification and Forecast to 2025

Global "Electroconvulsive Therapy Devices Market" report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Electroconvulsive Therapy Devices Market:

Mecta

Ectron

I.E. Somatic

St.Jude Medical

About Electroconvulsive Therapy Devices Market:

Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) is treatment considered most safe and effective for certain psychiatric disorders. ECT is the most common treatment performed for severe or major type of depression. Though mechanism of action for this treatment is not fully known. It is said to be effecting central nervous system components such as hormones, neurotransmitters, neurotropic factors and neuropeptides. The process of generalize seizure is required for both the beneficial and adverse effect of ECT. Many studies have shown reduction of glucose metabolism in anterior and posterior part of brain in study of before and after procedure of ECT. Though this treatment is said to be effective for many psychiatric disorder there are significant controversies related to this procedure. Some study have concluded ECT procedure just marginally more effective that other placebo procedures. This procedure is viewed harmful by general population and mental health professionals. Despite of all the controversies ECT is used by US and is endorsed by the American Psychiatric Association. Professional associations of Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Denmark and India have professional guidelines to use ECT.

The increasing cases of mental illness due to brain injuries, Bacterial infections causing mental disorders and increasing long term use of substance abuse linked to depression and anxiety is expected to increase the usage of ECT device. Changing life style and increasing exposure to harmful toxins is expected to attribute to the increasing usage of the device.Â

Growing incidence of mental disorders and demand for treatment options for severe mental illness are the factors driving the growth of global electroconvulsive therapy devices market. Advancements in technology and development for study of brain is believed to play the crucial role in the growth of global electroconvulsive therapy devices market over the forecast period.

In 2019, the market size of Electroconvulsive Therapy Devices is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electroconvulsive Therapy Devices.

Global Electroconvulsive Therapy Devices Market Report Segment by Types:

Unilateral

Bilateral

Global Electroconvulsive Therapy Devices Market Report Segmented by Application:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Mental Hospitals

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Electroconvulsive Therapy Devices in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

