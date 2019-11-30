Global Electrolyte Analyzers Market Forecasts (2019-2023) With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis.

Global “Electrolyte Analyzers Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Electrolyte Analyzers Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Get a sample copy of the report at :- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13902655

Electrolyte analyzers measure electrolyte levels in the human body to detect metabolic imbalances and measure renal and cardiac function. The electrolytes measured include sodium (Na+), potassium (K+), chloride (Cl-) and bicarbonate (HCO3- or CO2). Electrolyte analyzers are used in hospital and reference laboratories, and also point of care settings. Most electrolyte analyzers use blood plasma, serum, or urine samples; some analyzers can use whole blood (for faster turnaround time) and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). Electrolytes are measured using ion selective electrodes (ISE) and colorimetric and photometric techniques. Most electrolyte analyzers are capable of high throughput ranging from 400 to 2400 tests per hour.

Nowadays, most electrolyte analyzers are based on ISE technology. The main function of electrolyte analyzers is to measure the concentration of electrolyte, such as Sodium ion, Potassium ion, Calcium ion and carbondioxide. However, nowadays electrolyte analyzers become more functional and smart. Some companies, such as American Beckman, Nova, Ciba Corning, Switzerland AVL, Finland Kone can produce electrolyte analyzers which can measure blood gas/kidney function and can measure Ca2 +, Mg2 +, Li + in the same time. These products have become the leading products in the market.

Products based on other technology are also developed. Dry reagent with Kodak has successfully developed some products in which dry reagent are used. German BM (now Roche Diagnostics GmbH Diagnostics Division) can provide products with enzymatic assay kit. Biosensor products are specific and sensitive. Users do not need to separate blood samples before testing and therefore non-professional staff can master the skills for measurement very quickly for clinical chemistry analysis in recent years. Because of this trend, patients can get measurement in ICU, home or operation rooms in time and their health can be monitored conveniently and this is called point of care testing (POCT). It can be estimated that a variety of biosensor-based analyzers will be popular in the future and portable, hand-held analytical instruments as well as implantable analyzers will be an important part of POCT.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Convergent Technologies

Meizhou Cornley Hi-Tech

JS Medicina Electronica

Meril Life Sciences

HANNA Instruments

BPC BioSed

Caretium Medical Instruments

URIT Medical Electronic

Erba diagnostics Mannheim

Hycel Handelsgeselschaft m.b.H.

IDEXX LABORATORIES

Nova Biomedical

Roche

SFRI

Medica

Human

Shenzhen Genius Electronics Electrolyte Analyzers Market by Types

Fully-automatic

Semi-automatic Electrolyte Analyzers Market by Applications

Medical Applications