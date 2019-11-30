Global Electromagnetic Therapy Device Market Size, Business to Gain High Revenue during 2019-2024

Orthofix Holdings

BEMER

Dolphin MPS

Curatronic

Swiss Bionic Solutions

ORIN

OMI

HealthyLine

Medithera GmbH

Earth Pulse

Itech Medical Division

NiuDeSai

Banglijian

High Frequency

Bone Growth

Pain Relief

The global average price of Electromagnetic Therapy Device is in the decreasing trend, from 467 USD/Unit in 2012 to 461 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Electromagnetic Therapy Device includes High Frequency and Low Frequency. The proportion of Low Frequency in 2016 is about 65%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Electromagnetic Therapy Device is widely used in Bone Growth, Pain Relief and other field. The most proportion of Electromagnetic Therapy Device is Bone Growth, and the proportion in 2016 is 51%. The trend of Hospitals is stable.

North America is the largest supplier of Electromagnetic Therapy Device, with a production market share nearly 52% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Electromagnetic Therapy Device, enjoying production market share nearly 26% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 42% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 25%.

Market competition is not intense. Orthofix Holdings, BEMER, Dolphin MPS, Curatronic

Swiss Bionic Solutions, ORIN etc. are the leaders of the industry.

The worldwide market for Electromagnetic Therapy Device is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 440 million US$ in 2024, from 310 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.