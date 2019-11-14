Global Electron Microscope Market 2019 Size, Types, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Strategies Analysis and Regional-Forecast to 2024

Global "Electron Microscope Market" offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Electron Microscope in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Electron Microscope Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Hitachi High Technologies Corporation

FEI

JEOL

Carl Zeiss AG

Tescan

a.s

Phenom-World B.Vï¼NTS Groupï¼

Agilent Technologies

Inc.

Advantest Corp

Delong Group

The report provides a basic overview of the Electron Microscope industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

Electron Microscope Market Types:

Electron Microscopy (SEM)

Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM)

Others

Electron Microscope Market Applications:

Electronics & Semiconductors

Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Steel or Other Metals

Key industry players in the global microscopy market are Hitachi High Technologies Corporation (Japan), FEI Co. (USA), JEOL (USA), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Tescan (ÄeskÃ¡), Phenom-World (Netherlands), Agilent Technologies (USA), Advantest Corp (Japan),and Delong Group (USA).

The electron microscopy industry is mainly categorized into transmission electron microscopy (TEM) and scanning electron microscopy (SEM). And SEM is largest market of ~40.79% in electron microscopy market.

The worldwide market for Electron Microscope is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.0% over the next five years, will reach 1000 million US$ in 2024, from 630 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.