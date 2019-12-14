Global Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) Market Analysis, Growth, Size, Study, Demand and Forecast 2029-2024

About Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS):

Electronic air suspension system (EAS) is a kind of air suspension system which is controlled by an electrical system. Electronic air suspension system uses suspension dampers equipped with external inflatable air bags to control the height of the corners of the vehicle. The dampers may be either passive or controlled, and may be either struts or shock absorbers. A motor-driven air compressor provides high-pressure air to inflate the air bags, which act to elevate the height of that particular corner. When the air is let out in a controlled deflation, the vehicle returns to the desired trim height. Sensors are used to measure and compare the actual height of the vehicle to the desired height. The sensors send signals to an Electronic Control Unit (ECU), which automatically controls the activity of the air compressor and the inflation/deflation of the air bags.The products in this report mainly cover electronic air suspension system in OE market and aftermarket.

Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) Market Manufactures:

Continental

Hitachi

Dunlop

ThyssenKrupp

Wabco

ACCUAIR

Air Lift

Continental(China)

Hitachi(China)

Wabco(China)

BWI Group

Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) Market Types:

OEM

Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) Market Applications:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Motorcycle

The Report provides in depth research of the Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis. Scope of Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) Market Report:

Electronic air suspension system (EAS) market kept growing in recent years. As automotive market develop in a rapid period, electronic air suspension system (EAS) market will keep in rapid development.

Viewed from the supply side, there are a few manufacturers in the OE market and aftermarket.

Viewed from the demand side, the current demand for electronic air suspension system (EAS) product is growing.

The worldwide market for Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.