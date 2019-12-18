Global Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2023

Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Electronic air suspension system (EAS) is a kind of air suspension system which is controlled by an electrical system. Electronic air suspension system uses suspension dampers equipped with external inflatable air bags to control the height of the corners of the vehicle. The dampers may be either passive or controlled, and may be either struts or shock absorbers. A motor-driven air compressor provides high-pressure air to inflate the air bags, which act to elevate the height of that particular corner. When the air is let out in a controlled deflation, the vehicle returns to the desired trim height. Sensors are used to measure and compare the actual height of the vehicle to the desired height. The sensors send signals to an Electronic Control Unit (ECU), which automatically controls the activity of the air compressor and the inflation/deflation of the air bags.

The products in this report mainly cover electronic air suspension system in OE market and aftermarket.Electronic air suspension system (EAS) market kept growing in recent years. As automotive market develop in a rapid period, electronic air suspension system (EAS) market will keep in rapid development.

Viewed from the supply side, there are a few manufacturers in the OE market and aftermarket.

Viewed from the demand side, the current demand for electronic air suspension system (EAS) product is growing.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Continental

Hitachi

Dunlop

ThyssenKrupp

Wabco

ACCUAIR

Air Lift

Continental(China)

Hitachi(China)

Wabco(China)

BWI Group

Komman Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) Market by Types

OEM

Aftermarket Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) Market by Applications

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle