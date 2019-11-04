 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Electronic Board Level Underfill and Encapsulation Material Market 2019-2025 | Top Companies, Industry Status, Development and Forecast till 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 4, 2019

Electronic

GlobalElectronic Board Level Underfill and Encapsulation Material Market report provides a basic outline of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Electronic Board Level Underfill and Encapsulation Material market analysis is provided for the global market including growth history, competitive background analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Major key players are given in the report are:

  • Fuller
  • Masterbond
  • Zymet
  • Namics
  • Epoxy Technology
  • Yincae Advanced Materials
  • Henkel

    About Electronic Board Level Underfill and Encapsulation Material Market:

  • Underfill and encapsulation is a process of filling cavities between chip and substrate with thermoset encapsulates which protects the solders during service.
  • Use of Underfill and encapsulation material for Wafer level and flip chip Underfill is increasing due to accelerating demand of tablets and smart phones.
  • Chip Underfill is the oldest type of Underfill and encapsulation material thus shares maximum share of the Electronic board level Underfill and encapsulation material market but due to high cost it is expected to be replaced by molded Underfill in future.
  • In 2019, the market size of Electronic Board Level Underfill and Encapsulation Material is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electronic Board Level Underfill and Encapsulation Material. This report studies the global market size of Electronic Board Level Underfill and Encapsulation Material, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the Electronic Board Level Underfill and Encapsulation Material production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    Global Electronic Board Level Underfill and Encapsulation Material Market Report Segment by Types:

  • No Flow Underfill
  • Capillary Underfill
  • Molded Underfill
  • Wafer level Underfill

    Global Electronic Board Level Underfill and Encapsulation Material Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Semiconductor Electronics Device
  • Aviation & Aerospace
  • Medical Devices
  • Others

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Electronic Board Level Underfill and Encapsulation Material in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

