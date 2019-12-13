Global Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) Market 2019: Comprehensive Insight by Market Size, Growth Rate, Global Trends, Market Status, Key Players Forecast till 2025

Electronic design automation (EDA) is a category of software tools for designing electronic systems such as integrated circuits and printed circuit boards.

The demand for EDA tools has increased significantly due to the reduction in time of electronics component or system design with EDA. Additionally, the intense competition in the electronics industry made the manufacturers address such issues. Increasing automation in automobiles along with rapid growth of connected devices is expected to increase the demand for advanced semiconductor devices, thereby increasing the growth of Electronic Design Tools market.

The Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA).

Agnisys Inc.

Aldec

Altium

Ansys

Cadence

Keysight

Lauterbach

Siemens PLM Software

Synopsys

Xilinx

Regions Covered in the Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Communication

Consumer Electronics

Computer

Automotive

Computer-aided Engineering (CAE)

IC Physical Design and Verification

Printed Circuit Board and Multi-chip Module (PCB and MCM)