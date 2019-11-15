Global Electronic Expansion Valves Market Analysis 2020-2024 Growth Opportunities, Trends, Size, Share, Growth

Summary

The electronic expansion valve (EEV) operates with a much more sophisticated design. EEVs control the flow of refrigerant entering a direct expansion evaporator. They do this in response to signals sent to them by an electronic controller.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

SANHUA

Fujikoki

DunAn

Saginomiya (Danfoss Poland)

Danfoss

Parker

Emerson

Electronic Expansion Valves Market Segmentation Market by Application

Home Inverter Air Conditioner

Commercial Air Conditioning & Heat Pump

Others

Market by Type

Electronic Expansion Valves for Household Products

Electronic Expansion Valves for Commercial Products By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]