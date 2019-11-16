 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market Analysis and In-depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecast to 2024

November 16, 2019

Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid

Electronic grade phosphoric acid belongs to high purity phosphoric acid. It is widely used in large-scale integrated circuits, thin-film liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and other microelectronics industry.

Summary

  • Electronic grade phosphoric acid belongs to high purity phosphoric acid. It is widely used in large-scale integrated circuits, thin-film liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and other microelectronics industry. It is mainly used for chip cleaning and etching. The lower purity is mainly used for the cleaning of liquid crystal panel parts (Panel Level). High purity for cleaning and engraving of electronic wafer production processes (IC Level). Electronic grade phosphoric acid can also be used to prepare high-purity phosphate, but also high-purity organic phosphorus products, the main raw material, also can be used as ultra-high purity reagents and fiber glass raw materials.
  • The report forecast global Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid company.4

    Key Companies

  • Solvay
  • Arkema
  • ICL Performance Products
  • RIN KAGAKU KOGYO
  • Rasa Industries
  • Honeywell
  • Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group
  • Chengxing Group
  • Yunphos (Taixing) Chemical
  • Guangxi Qinzhou Capital Success PHOS-Chemical

    Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market Segmentation

    Market by Type

  • Panel Level
  • IC Level
  • Others

    Market by Application

  • Cleaning
  • Etching
  • Others

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Major Point of this Reports

    Reports gives 5 Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

    The reports offer an in-depth breakdown and current & upcoming trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

    Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid market provides Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities

    The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

    Table of Content (TOC) of Global Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market Study 2020-2024

    1 Industrial Chain Overview

        1.1 Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Industry

        1.2 Upstream

        1.3 Product List by Type

        1.4 End-Use List

        1.5 Global Market Overview

    2 Global Production & Consumption by Geography

        2.1 Global Production & Consumption

        2.2 Geographic Production & Consumption

    3 Major Manufacturers Introduction

        3.1 Manufacturers Overview

        3.2 Manufacturers List

    4 Market Competition Pattern

        4.1 Market Size and Sketch

        4.2 Company Market Share

        4.3 Market News and Trend

    ……And Many more.

    No. of Pages: – 101

