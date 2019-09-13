Global Electronic Packaging Materials Market Size, Business to Gain High Revenue during 2019-2024

Global “Electronic Packaging Materials Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Electronic Packaging Materials industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Electronic Packaging Materials market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Electronic Packaging Materials:

This report studies the Electronic Packaging Materials market.Electronic packaging materials are used to carry electronic components and their interconnection, Function as mechanical support, seal environmental protection, heat dissipation of electronic components and so on. Electronic packaging materials have good electrical insulation, it is the sealing material of an integrated circuit. Electronic packaging refers to the enclosure for integrated circuit (IC) chips, passive devices, the fabrication of circuit cards and the production of a final product or system. Packaging materials strongly affect the effectiveness of an electronic packaging system regarding reliability, design, and cost. In electronic systems, packaging materials may serve as electrical conductors or insulators, create structure and form, provide thermal paths, and protect the circuits from environmental factors, such as moisture, contamination, hostile chemicals, and radiation.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Electronic Packaging Materials capacity, production, value, price and market share of Electronic Packaging Materials in global market.

Electronic Packaging Materials Market Manufactures:

DuPont

Evonik

EPM

Mitsubishi Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical

Mitsui High-tec

Tanaka

Shinko Electric Industries

Panasonic

Hitachi Chemical

Kyocera Chemical

Gore

BASF

Henkel

AMETEK Electronic

Toray

Maruwa

Leatec Fine Ceramics

NCI

Chaozhou Three-Circle

Nippon Micrometal

Toppan

Dai Nippon Printing

Possehl

Ningbo Kangqiang

Electronic Packaging Materials Market Types:

Metal Packages

Plastic Packages

Ceramic Packages Electronic Packaging Materials Market Applications:

Semiconductor & IC

PCB

Semiconductor & IC

PCB

Others

To focus on the key Electronic Packaging Materials manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. Scope of Report:

In 2017, Global Electronic Packaging Materials total market size was 4885.6 Million USD, with a steady growth in recent years, according to QYR analysis, the market is expected to reach 6104.9 Million USD by the end of 2023. One of the salient features of Electronic Packaging Materials market is the cooperation with downstream Semiconductor & IC and PCB manufactures, especially for large companies in this industry.

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by Greater China and United States, Europe and Japan. In terms of year 2017, Greater China holds the largest market share, with about 1975.5 Million USD sales revenue, followed by United States, with about 14.76% market share in 2017. China will keep playing important role in Global market.

The worldwide market for Electronic Packaging Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 6050 million US$ in 2024, from 4890 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.