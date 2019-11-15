Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market 2019: Size, Development, Manufactures, Growth, Key Factors and Forecast- 2024

Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry.

Geographically, Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Repot:

SES (imagotag)

Pricer

Samsung

E Ink

Displaydata

Opticon Sensors Europe B.V

DIGI

Hanshow Technology

LG innotek

Panasonic

Altierre About Electronic Shelf Label (ESL): Electronic Shelf Label, also known by the acronym ESL. It is the latest solution for inventory and price management in the retail sector, based on the use of advanced IT technology. ESL replaces conventional paper price tags attached to the shelves of supermarkets and department stores with, for example, LCDs and electronic paper (E-paper) that show information on product price, sales promotions, etc.ESL takes advantage of Zigbee, a low-power wireless communication technology, to keep product prices updated in real time. ESL consists of an e-paper equipped tag and gateway which delivers product information. The central server transmits information of each product to the gateway, which in turn sends such information to thousands of tags at the same time.An electronic shelf label includes a transceiver configured to communicate with a plurality of wireless data tags associated with a plurality of retail products. Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Industry report begins with a basic Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Types:

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Displays

E papers Displays Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Applications:

Department Stores/Mass Merchandise

Grocery/Supermarket

Drug Stores

Specialty Stores

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) is a technology-intensive industry. There are less than twenty manufacturers in this industry. The top two manufacturers are Store Electronic Systems (imagotag) and Pricer in 2015. The other competitors include Displaydata, E Ink, Opticon Sensors Europe B.V,

DIGI, Altierre, Hanshow Technology and new entrants like Panasonic, LG innotek and Samsung etc. There are also a number of smaller regional companies or companies that are attempting to develop products with a view to establishing a position on the market. With the restructuring of the sector, for example, if one or more competitors were to enter into an alliance with a strong partner, this could constitute a threat to other players in the market. The growth of Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry depends on the acceptance of retail store.

At present, in developed countries, the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry is generally at a more advanced level. The worlds largest enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced R & D capability and leading technical level. However, foreign companiesâ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Asia companies.

The worldwide market for Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 19.2% over the next five years, will reach 1790 million US$ in 2024, from 630 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.