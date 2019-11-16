Global Electronics and Electrical Ceramics Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

The report outlines the competitive framework of the "Electronics & Electrical Ceramics Market" industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players.

Electronics & electrical ceramics, mainly including ceramics materials and components, like multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC), dielectric ceramics, ceramics substrates, PKG and other ceramic components. These ceramics materials and components are mainly used in consumer electronics, home appliances, medical devices, power grids and energy etc.

This report studies the electronics & electrical ceramics, mainly including ceramics materials and components, like multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC), dielectric ceramics, ceramics substrates, PKG and other ceramic components. These ceramics materials and components are mainly used in consumer electronics, home appliances, medical devices, power grids and energy etc. The main materials are alumina, silica, zirconia, titanate, and other ceramics. The electronics & electrical ceramics market has developed maturely. The market concentration rate is high and the market is dominated by the players from Japan and Korea, like Kyocera Corporation, Murata Manufacturing, Taiyo Yuden, Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SEMCO), TDK Corp and NGK Insulators etc. In Europe the top players are CeramTec and Morgan Advanced Materials, while in China, the top players are ChaoZhou Three-circle and Guangdong Fenghua Advanced Technology Holding.Currently consumer electronics (mobile phones) and home appliances are the key markets, in future. Medical devices is the fastest growing end-use industry due to the growing need for advanced medical devices such as endoscope forceps, heart pacemakers, defibrillators, neurostimulators, blood vessel sealers & high-frequency devices, equipment for diagnostic X-rays, CTs and PET scans, and radiation treatment devices.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Kyocera Corporation

Murata Manufacturing

Taiyo Yuden

Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SEMCO)

TDK Corp

NGK Insulators

CeramTec

ChaoZhou Three-circle

Guangdong Fenghua Advanced Technology Holding

Morgan Advanced Materials Electronics & Electrical Ceramics Market by Types

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC)

Dielectric Ceramics

Ceramic Substrates

Ceramic Packing

Others Electronics & Electrical Ceramics Market by Applications

Consumer Electronics

Home Appliances

Medical Devices

Power Grids and Energy