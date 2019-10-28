Global Electronics Recycling Market Revenue, Size, Share, Scenario on Trends & Growth Parameters, 2019 to 2025

Global “Electronics Recycling Market” 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of Electronics Recycling industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Electronics Recycling market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

About Electronics Recycling Market:

Electronic recycling helps to recover precious metals by ensuring that toxic and hazardous substance are handled properly thereby minimizing the environmental impact associated with mining.

Geographically, Europe dominated the e-waste recycling market followed by North America in 2017. The European recycling rate is slightly higher than North America due to efficient approach to recycling guided by two directives; RoHS Restriction of Hazardous Substances Directive and the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE). Most of the e-waste from developed countries was imported to developing countries such as India, China and Pakistan due to cheap labor and no mandatory recycling regulations. In addition, the amount of e-waste in South Africa is expected to increase eight times in near future. This is because South Africa is extensively serving as dumping ground for e-waste.

The global Electronics Recycling market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electronics Recycling volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electronics Recycling market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Eco-Tech Environmental Services Inc.

American Retroworks Inc.

AERC Recycling Solutions

Dlubak Glass Company

MBA Polymers Inc.

Universal Recyclers Technologies

CRT Recycling Ltd.

Fortune Plastic & Metal Inc.

Sims Metal Management Limited

A2Z Group

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Electronics Recycling Market by Types:

Steel

Tin

Nickel

Aluminum

Copper

Zinc

Gold

Silver

Plastic Resins

Electronics Recycling Market by Applications:

Computers

Mobile Phones

Other

The study objectives of Electronics Recycling Market report are:

To analyze and study the Electronics Recycling Market sales, value, status (2013-2019) and forecast (2019-2025).

Focuses on the key Electronics Recycling manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Electronics Recycling Market TOC Covers the Following Points:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electronics Recycling Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electronics Recycling Market Size

2.2 Electronics Recycling Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Electronics Recycling Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Electronics Recycling Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Electronics Recycling Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Electronics Recycling Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Electronics Recycling Production by Regions

4.1 Global Electronics Recycling Production by Regions

5 Electronics Recycling Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Electronics Recycling Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Electronics Recycling Production by Type

6.2 Global Electronics Recycling Revenue by Type

6.3 Electronics Recycling Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Electronics Recycling Breakdown Data by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles with Company Detail, Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Electronics Recycling Production and Revenue Forecast

9.2 Electronics Recycling Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.3 Electronics Recycling Key Producers Forecast

9.4 Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Key Findings in the Global Electronics Recycling Study

