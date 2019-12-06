Global Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity and Forecast 2023

The Electrostatic Chucks (ESC) is a tool that clamps an object with the force generated between the electrode and the object by applying a voltage to the electrode. There are two different types of electrostatic clamping methods. One is Coulomb force type that utilizes an insulator as a dielectric material, and the other is Johnson-Rahbek force type that utilizes an attractive force induced by dielectric polarization caused by minute electric current flow across the boundary between an object and a dielectric material. ESCs which are widely used for wafer processing including etching, CVD, PVD, Ashing etc.

Semiconductor manufacturing equipment industry has a greater impact on the demand for electrostatic chuck. With the huge investment in the semiconductor industry, we are optimistic about the future of the electrostatic chuck industry.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

SHINKO

TOTO

Creative Technology Corporation

Kyocera

FM Industries

NTK CERATEC

Tsukuba Seiko

Applied Materials

II-VI M Cubed Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer Market by Types

Coulomb Type Electrostatic Chucks

Johnsen-Rahbek (JR) Type Electrostatic Chucks Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer Market by Applications

300 mm Wafers

200 mm Wafers