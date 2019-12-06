 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 6, 2019

Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer

The Electrostatic Chucks (ESC) is a tool that clamps an object with the force generated between the electrode and the object by applying a voltage to the electrode. There are two different types of electrostatic clamping methods. One is Coulomb force type that utilizes an insulator as a dielectric material, and the other is Johnson-Rahbek force type that utilizes an attractive force induced by dielectric polarization caused by minute electric current flow across the boundary between an object and a dielectric material. ESCs which are widely used for wafer processing including etching, CVD, PVD, Ashing etc.
Semiconductor manufacturing equipment industry has a greater impact on the demand for electrostatic chuck. With the huge investment in the semiconductor industry, we are optimistic about the future of the electrostatic chuck industry.

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

SHINKO

  • TOTO
  • Creative Technology Corporation
  • Kyocera
  • FM Industries
  • NTK CERATEC
  • Tsukuba Seiko
  • Applied Materials
  • II-VI M Cubed

    Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer Market by Types

  • Coulomb Type Electrostatic Chucks
  • Johnsen-Rahbek (JR) Type Electrostatic Chucks

    Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer Market by Applications

  • 300 mm Wafers
  • 200 mm Wafers
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Research objectives

    To study and analyze the global Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

    To understand the structure of Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer market by identifying its various subsegments.

    Focuses on the key global Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

    To analyze the Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

    To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

    To project the consumption of Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

    To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

