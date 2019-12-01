Global Electrostatic Precipitators (ESP) Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

An Electrostatic Precipitators (ESP) is a filtration device that removes fine particles, like dust and smoke, from a flowing gas using the force of an induced electrostatic charge minimally impeding the flow of gases through the unit. The global Electrostatic Precipitators (ESP) market includes definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The key manufacturers covered include: GE, Balcke-Dürr, GEA, FLSmidth, Babcock & Wilcox, Foster Wheeler, Siemens, Elex, KC Cottrell, Hamon, Sumitomo, Feida, and Longking.

An Electrostatic Precipitators (ESP) is a filtration device that removes fine particles, like dust and smoke, from a flowing gas using the force of an induced electrostatic charge minimally impeding the flow of gases through the unit.

Though Europe is planning to add the implementation of clean energy electricity, but until 2017, coal-fired power generation is still the major power source of Europe and it has increased in some countries, so we tend to give a positive future of Europe ESPs market, but the growth rate will not be fast.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

GE

Balcke-DÃ¼rr

GEA

FLSmidth

Babcock & Wilcox

Foster Wheeler

Siemens

Elex

KC Cottrell

Hamon

Sumitomo

Feida

Longking Electrostatic Precipitators (ESP) Market by Types

Wet Type

Dry Type Electrostatic Precipitators (ESP) Market by Applications

Metallurgy

Mining

Cement

Coal and Biofuel Power Generation

Pulp and Paper