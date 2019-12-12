Global Electrosurgical Generators Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2023

Electrosurgical Generators Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Electrosurgical Generator is the application of a high-frequency electric current to biological tissue as a means to cut, coagulate, desiccate, or fulgurate tissue. Its benefits include the ability to make precise cuts with limited blood loss. Electrosurgical devices are frequently used during surgical operations helping to prevent blood loss in hospital operating rooms or in outpatient procedures.

The global average price of electrosurgical generators is in the decreasing trend, from 13.60 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 12.78 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.The classification of electrosurgical generators includes bipolar and monopolar, and the proportion of bipolar in 2016 is about 62%, and the proportion is increasing from 2012 to 2016.Electrosurgical generators are widely used in hospital, ambulatory surgery center and other field. The most proportion of electrosurgical generators is hospital, and the consumption proportion in 2016 is about 52%.North America region is the largest supplier of electrosurgical generators, with a production market share nearly 30% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of electrosurgical generators, enjoying production market share nearly 27% in 2016.North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 38% in 2015. Following USA, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 27%. Market competition is intense. Medtronic, DePuy, Aesculap, Olympus, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Medtronic

DePuy

Aesculap

Olympus

Cooper Surgical

Karl Storz

Union Medical

ERBE

ACOMA

LED SPA

Soering

Wallach

AtriCure

Eschmann

Ethicon

Utah Medical

Ellman

KLS Martin

Lamidey

Bovie

Meyer-Haake

IBBAB

ConMed

Beijing Beilin

Shanghai Hutong

KINDY ELECTRONIC Electrosurgical Generators Market by Types

Monopole

Bipolar Electrosurgical Generators Market by Applications

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgery Center